The Boston Bruins have added valuable Stanley Cup-winning experience to their roster by officially signing veteran forward Tyler Johnson, who initially joined the team on a Professional Tryout Agreement in late August.

The one-year contract is valued at $775,000.

Last month, TSN's Chris Johnston confirmed that Johnson was remaining in the Boston area and keeping in shape by staying on the ice while hoping for a contract.

“[Johnson] still remains in Boston. He's skating there, trying to stay in shape, remaining patient in hopes of getting a contract,” Johnston said. “It's a bit of an unusual circumstance for the veteran forward.”

“The Bruins like him, they really did like his camp, but they don't have cap space at this point in time,” Johnston continued. “So it would have to be someone else put on waivers, a trade to create space or maybe an injury opens an opportunity. But Tyler Johnson is willing to wait it out, hoping to eventually get a deal with Boston.”

In his four exhibition games with the Bruins, Johnson scored two goals and added an assist.

New Bruins forward Tyler Johnson is a 2x Stanley Cup winner

Johnson originally signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and went on to enjoy tremendous success with the franchise, playing eight full seasons with the team. He was a key contributor to their Stanley Cup-winning campaigns in 2020 and 2021, recording a combined eight goals and six assists across both postseason runs.

Thanks to salary cap restraints, he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks with a 2023 second-round Draft selection in exchange for the contract of defenseman Brent Seabrook.

This continues a trend for the Bruins adding a veteran presence several weeks into a regular season, as they also brought in Danton Heinen on a Professional Tryout Agreement; he didn't play until October 30 and went on to score 17 goals.

He then parlayed that success into a new two-year deal with the Vancouver Canucsk, joining Bruins teammate Jake DeBrusk heading to the Pacific Northwest in free agency.