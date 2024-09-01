The Boston Bruins are largely done with NHL Free Agency as training camp draws near. However, Boston is still looking to add to its organization. Recent rumors suggested the Bruins could look at giving PTOs to veteran players who remained unsigned. These rumors became a reality with their recent move involving Tyler Johnson.

The Bruins signed Johnson to a professional tryout, which Boston confirmed on Saturday. Johnson spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. In 2023-24, he scored 17 goals and 31 points for Chicago across 67 games.

Johnson has played over 730 regular season games in his career. The Spokane, Washington native is best known for his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He debuted with the Lightning as an undrafted free agent in 2012-13. And he went on to win two Stanley Cups with the franchise in 2020 and 2021.

Where Tyler Johnson fits on Bruins roster

The Bruins have had a need for center depth since last summer. Both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retired from the game of hockey after the 2022-23 season. Boston went with Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle as their top two centers. But it was clear they needed more depth down the middle.

To that end, Boston added one of the better center options in NHL Free Agency. Elias Lindholm signed a seven-year contract with the Bruins once the market opened on July 1. Lindholm spent this past season with the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. He helped Vancouver come within a game of the 2024 Western Conference Finals, as well.

Tyler Johnson is unlikely to play a top-six role for Boston if he makes the roster. He does have experience playing further up the lineup. However, his offensive production has declined in recent seasons. As a result, he is best suited further down the lineup.

Daily Faceoff currently projects Matthew Poitras and Johnny Beecher as Boston's bottom-six centers. Both players represent difficult battles for the veteran Johnson in training camp. Poitras made the Bruins out of training camp last season before an injury shut him down. Beecher, meanwhile, is a former first-round pick who played 57 games for the team in 2023-24.

Johnson is certainly capable of making Boston's roster through this PTO. However, it certainly is not going to be easy for him to do so. The Bruins begin their training camp activities later ahead of their slate of preseason games. It'll be interesting to see if Johnson can work his way into Boston's lineup for the 2024-25 campaign.