After two seasons forming the best tandem in the National Hockey League along with Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman is now the undisputed No. 1 goaltender for the Boston Bruins — but the restricted free agent remains without a new contract.

Despite that, head coach Jim Montgomery is confident that the team's last piece of important business in the offseason will be resolved before training camp in September.

“I don't have anything to do with the contract situation. That's not part of my job detail,” Montgomery said on Friday, according to WMTW's Joe Bailey. “My job is my connection with the players, and how we're going to be good this year. And I have no doubt Jeremy Swayman will be a Bruin at the start of camp, and we'll be ready to go.”

The Bruins are currently working with $8.6 million in cap space, per Puck Pedia, and the 25-year-old will likely be commanding around that much on a new long-term deal.

Swayman went through the arbitration process last season, but relinquished those rights this time around. He's the final remaining RFA on the squad ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. And president Cam Neely has no doubt that the Alaskan will be spending his prime years in Massachusetts.

Bruins president confident Jeremy Swayman will get signed

“Something will get done. There's no question,” Neely explained late last week, per Boston.com's Conor Ryan. “I mean, not every negotiation is as smooth as you'd like it. I know our fan base would certainly love to have something done by now. But I'm fully confident that both sides will come to an agreement before too long here.”

And just as importantly, Swayman feels the same way.

“There’s a lot of confidence,” he echoed during an appearance on WEEI/NESN last week. “And I say that because I’ve treated it like business as usual this year. I’ve been at Warrior, I’ve been working out with our guys, our staff, our players. And I know that there’s something special building in this locker room this year, and I can’t be more excited about that.

“I know that it will take care of itself with time, and all I can do is control how I’m going to be a better goalie for the Boston Bruins this year. So, that’s all I’m focused on. And I know, again, it will work out, and I couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin.”

Swayman was excellent again for the Bruins in 2023-24, playing to a sparkling .916 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average in 44 regular-season games. He was even better in the playoffs, helping Boston once again beat the Toronto Maple Leafs before coming within two victories of defeating the eventual champion Florida Panthers in Round 2.

Swayman put together a fantastic 2.15 GAA and .933 SV% in the playoffs. And with Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov now in the fold, there's belief in Beantown that this roster can continue to compete for Stanley Cups over the next couple of campaigns.

That will be especially true is Boston's No. 1 goaltender is locked up ahead of training camp.