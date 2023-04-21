Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers series has been extremely physical through two games, but if Bruins forward Trent Frederic can be believed, it got downright violent at the end of Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Frederic said that Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg choked him after the two fought with just three seconds left in the contest, according to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

“Couldn’t breathe. Maybe panicked a little too early. But it was getting close there where the lights were going to turn off for a second,” Frederic said ahead of Game 3 on Friday. “I’ve never seen that one.”

The two tough forwards were involved in a strange altercation, as can be seen below. Both enforcers threw multiple gloved punches at one another before Lomberg dragged Frederic to the ice. Lomberg then ended up on top of the much larger Frederic, pinning him to the ice with his left arm pressed into Frederic’s throat.

Trent Frederic said Ryan Lomberg choked him during their altercation at the end of Game 2. “Was getting close there where the lights were going to turn off for a second.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/9gd0YC3fyB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 21, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Frederic was apparently so furious about the situation that he needed to be restrained from going after Lomberg in the dressing room tunnels postgame, according to John Zannis of CLNS Media.

“Trent Frederic was fuming heading to the dressing room, screaming, presumably at Ryan Lomberg for attempting to choke him while the two were on the ice. Had to be restrained,” Zannis wrote on Wednesday.

The altercation certainly figures to vault Ryan Lomberg up the public enemy charts in Boston ahead of Game 3. The Bruins will be missing their captain Patrice Bergeron, who didn’t travel to Florida with the team.

They’ll also most likely be missing Linus Ullmark, who is officially a game-time decision; Jeremy Swayman was in the starters crease on Friday morning.

All eyes will be on Ryan Lomberg and Trent Frederic anytime they’re on the ice together, adding yet another element to what figures to be an absolute slugfest at FLA Live Arena on Friday night.