The Boston Bruins have brought back a familiar face that fans absolutely loved. Milan Lucic is heading back to Beantown on a one-year deal worth $1 million plus potential bonuses, as reported by Pierre LeBrun.

The Bruins drafted Lucic in the 2006 draft in the second round and he played a key part in the team winning the 2011 Stanley Cup, where they beat his hometown Vancouver Canucks. Lucic spent eight seasons in Boston before stints with the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and most recently the Calgary Flames.

In 2022-23, scored seven times and finished with a total of 19 points. Lucic might not be the player he was 10 years ago, but he's still tough, gritty, and brings a ton of experience to the table. Lucic can bang with the best of them on the boards and can still drop the gloves at any given moment.

With Lucic reuniting with the Bruins, it would actually be interesting to see if David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron return. There's a strong belief both guys will likely move on but you'd have to imagine they may stay after all in order to play with their buddy.

Since Taylor Hall was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, it could open up an opportunity for Lucic on the Bruins' second line. Boston also wanted to get him at last year's trade deadline, but the price was a bit too steep.

At 35 years old, this will probably be Lucic's last hoorah in the NHL, and what better way than to go out with the organization that brought him into the league.