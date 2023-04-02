Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Boston Bruins become the fourth team in NHL history to win 60 games in a single seasonGo, according to a Sunday tweet from B/R Open Ice.

The Detroit Red Wings earned 62 wins in the 1995-96 season following a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars in Reunion Arena, according to the NHL and Hockey Reference. The Tampa Bay Lightning ended the 2018-19 season with 62 victories after they took down the Bruins in a 6-3 win in TD Garden.

Three Bruins skaters, including centre Oskar Steen, scored goals against the Bruins in a 4-3 victory via shootout at the Enterprise Center. Centre Trent Frederic led Boston with two assists in 12:55 of ice time and 16 total shifts. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark finished with a 92.1% save percentage.

The Bruins took home the Presidents’ Trophy, or the award given to the team that finishes with the most points during the NHL regular season, following a 2-1 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was the fourth time in franchise history that the Bruins have captured the Presidents’ Trophy. Their three other wins came in 1990, 2014 and 2020.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s been a magical season so far,” Bruins’ first-year coach Jim Montgomery said, via ESPN. “We know the hardest part is ahead of us and we’re looking forward to that grind.”

According to ESPN, Boston managed to set a franchise record for most points in a season when they surpassed the 121 points produced by the Bruins during the 1970-71 season.

“It’s a great accomplishment, but it’s hard when you’re right in the moment to embrace it, I guess maybe, enjoy it,” Montgomery said. “I think after the season is over, we’ll be able to sit back. It’s historical, what we’re doing. It’s a pleasure to coach these guys.”

The Bruins will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday in TD Garden.