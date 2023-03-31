A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Bruins have finally made it official. They will finish the 2022-23 NHL regular season with the best record in the league, regardless of how the rest of the campaign shakes out, after scoring a 2-1 overtime victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at home Thursday night.

🐻 THE B'S ARE ON TOP 🐻 The @NHLBruins have clinched the 2022-23 Presidents' Trophy! pic.twitter.com/za24pNjDNK — NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2023

David Pastrnak made sure of the win for the Bruins with a sensational goal in overtime off the assists of Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy.

DAVID PASTRNAK CALLS GAME THE BRUINS CLINCH THE PRESIDENTS TROPHY 58-12-5! pic.twitter.com/kLSVSDp6jR — Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) March 31, 2023

The Bruins entered the game against the Blue Jackets with 119 points, 16 more than any other team this season. The Carolina Hurricanes started the day with 103 points and remained stuck with that many points after losing to the Detroit Red Wings on the road. Boston actually would have still ended the night with the Presidents’ Trophy even if they lost in overtime, as they will still get a point coupled with Carolina’s loss. Still, a win is definitely a much nicer way to clinch the Presidents’ Trophy for the Bruins, who still have seven more games to play in the regular season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bruins found themselves trailing Columbus early when Jack Roslovic found the back of the net in the first period. Boston would answer in the second period with a Tyler Bertuzzi goal on the power play.

This is the fourth time in franchise history that the Bruins have captured the Presidents’ Trophy. They won it the first time in 1990 then again in 2014 and 2020.

Powered by an electric offense and a shutdown defense, the Bruins are looking every bit the favorite to the Stanley Cup this season, and by winning the Presidents’ Trophy, the Bruins ensured that the road to the top of the NHL world this season will have to go through Beantown.