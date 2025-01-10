The Boston Bruins have long been one of the NHL's top performing franchises, but the first half of the 2024-25 season has been something of a nightmare. A poor start led to the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery, and after a brief surge under interim coach Joe Sacco, the Bruins are currently in the midst of a 6-game losing streak. Their poor play on the ice has led to a reported rift between team captain Brad Marchand and superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Radio host Rich Keefe of Boston radio station WEEI-AM reported that Pastrnak is upset with Marchand and doesn't want to play on the same line. Marchand quickly addressed the report and dismissed the idea that there is any kind of dispute between the two Bruins. He claimed the report was simply false.

“I've heard what was said in the media this morning, ” Marchand said at his team's practice session Friday. “I know reporters have a job to do, but when there's just blatant lies told in the media, that's where there's a problem. The fact that this guy is just making things up is embarrassing. There is zero truth to anything he said on the radio. This is how you lose your job.

“Pasta and I are best friends. We have had an incredibly close relationship for a long time. The only reason we are not playing together is so we can spread depth throughout the lineup. He's one of the most loved guys in the room.”

Bruins are struggling to score this season

The Bruins have traditionally been a strong contender in the NHL, combining defense with clutch scoring and plentiful distribution of snarl that made them difficult to play against. The toughness factor has dissipated in recent years, although feisty players like Trent Frederic and Marchand are always willing to stand up for their teammates.

The Bruins have not replaced the scoring and leadership they received from Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci that they got for so many seasons. They were able to hold up last year without them, but the team is struggling to put the puck in the net this year.

The Bruins are scoring 2.55 goals per game, ranking 29th in the NHL and their power play has been even worse as Boston ranks 31st in that area.

After Sacco was installed as the head coach their defense picked up its level, but the lack of goal scoring has sent the team into a tailspin.

Pastrnak leads the team with 17 goals and 25 assists for 42 points in 44 games, but he is far below the 61-goal level he reached in the 2022-23 season. Marchand is second in scoring with 15 goals and 18 assists for 33 points.