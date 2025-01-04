It won't be long before National Hockey League players who hail from Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden will gather in both Boston and Montreal for the NHL's 4-Nations Faceoff tournament.

And for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, who will be representing Canada, this tournament will not feature lackluster effort. In fact, his latest comments will fire up fans, via Yardbarker.

“Guys will be out for blood,” he said. “It’s not an exhibition match. Doesn’t matter how quick it’s thrown together. You want to make [Canada] and your team proud.”

Meanwhile, Marchand had a funny quip about playing in Montreal, where he's typically regarded as one of the bitter enemies.

“It’ll be nice not to get booed in Montreal,” he said.

The 4 Nations Face-off will begin on February 12 and run through the 20th.

What is Bruins captain Brad Marchand's future in Boston?

The Bruins captain is playing in the last season of his current contract, and there hasn't been much progress on a new deal for him beyond the current season.

Selected with the 71st overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft, Marchand got his feet wet at the NHL level by playing in 20 games for Boston during the 2009-10 campaign, but his first true season came a year later.

In his rookie year of 2010-11, he scored 21 goals in 77 games while adding another 11 goals and eight assists in the postseason, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup. After several years with the team, he was named the successor to Patrice Bergeron as team captain following his retirement in 2023.

He's developed a reputation for being one of the most frustrating players for the opposition to face and has routinely topped the charts of the player disliked most around the NHL.

He's tallied 416 goals and 544 assists in 1,069 career games while adding 56 goals and 82 assists in 157 career postseason games.