The NHL has suspended Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy for his hit on the Florida Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Tuesday. McAvoy will serve a four-game suspension for hitting Ekman-Larsson's head, per Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

“NHLBruins Charlie McAvoy has been suspended 4 games for his check to the head of #FlaPanthers Oliver Ekman-Larsson,” Seravalli tweeted on Tuesday.

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy suspended 4 games for illegal check to the headhttps://t.co/IIpj97E47a — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) October 31, 2023

The incident occurred at the 9:24 mark of the third period of the Bruins' 3-2 win over the Panthers on Monday. McAvoy's four-game suspension means he will forfeit $197,916.68 of his salary. That amount will go directly to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund, per NHL Public Relations.

Officials gave Charlie McAvoy a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The hit shook up Ekman-Larsson, who got up slowly before making his way toward the Panthers' locker room. He didn't take the ice again.

Charlie McAvoy received the major penalty just two minutes after he scored the game-tying goal against the Panthers. Pavel Zacha scored in sudden-death overtime to propel the Bruins to a 3-2 win. It was Boston's eighth victory in nine games.

This wasn't the first time Charlie McAvoy got in trouble with the NHL. The league suspended him for hitting the Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson on the head in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs four years ago.

The NHL promptly summoned Charlie McAvoy to a hearing after hitting the Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson on Tuesday.

Losing McAvoy is a big blow to the Bruins. They will play the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and New York Islanders without their best defenseman.

Boston had the league's best regular-season record last year. Can they rise to the top of the team standings again without Charlie McAvoy? Stay tuned.