Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will have a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Tuesday after catching Florida Panthers' Oliver Ekman-Larsson with a high hit in a 3-2 overtime win.

“Boston’s Charlie McAvoy will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head/Interference on Florida's Oliver Ekman-Larsson,” the league announced.

McAvoy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit, which occurred in the third period. Ekman-Larsson took time getting up and ended up exiting the game, which will likely affect the league's final suspension decision.

Charlie McAvoy has been given a 5-minute match penalty for this hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. pic.twitter.com/el8lOEY8M3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2023

The Bruins were trailing 2-1 in the game before McAvoy scored the game-tying goal; he was ejected for the check just two minutes after.

McAvoy's history won't be working in his favor during his hearing; the American was previously suspended for catching then Columbus Blue Jacket Josh Anderson with a hit to the head during the 2019 Eastern Conference second round. Boston won that series and ended up losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues.

Pavel Zacha scored in overtime to help Boston improve to 8-0-1 on the season, good enough for second place in league standings.

Boston also lost D-man Matt Grzelcyk, who exited the contest in the first period with an upper-body injury. B's coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that the blueliner would miss a couple of weeks.

Charlie McAvoy is the best defensemen on the league's most elite defensive team. He also ranks third in scoring with two goals and eight points over nine games, while averaging a team-high 23:53 of time on ice.

But he'll likely be watching from the press box when the Bruins welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to TD Garden on Thursday night.