The Boston Bruins shutout Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, increasing their win streak to six games to start the year — and they made history in the process.

The 2023-24 Bruins matched the best start in franchise history, defeating the Hawks 3-0 on the back of a Jeremy Swayman shutout and two third period goals in a span of 56 seconds by Matthew Poitras and Trent Frederic. The win closed out a four-game road trip for the B's, who played in multiple different time zones over the last week.

Boston began the trip with West Coast wins against the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks before blanking Chicago.

“It's special. That's important for us moving forward,” Swayman said after making 23 saves for his 10th career NHL shutout, per the Associated Press. “We knew that we had a challenge ahead of us, coming to the West Coast, time change, everything that you can find excuses for. But I think we used it to our advantage and it's a lot of momentum moving forward.”

Bruins turning back the clock

The last time Boston won six games in a row to start a season, the year was 1937. This time around, it's the team's 100th campaign.

“Starting to see our team identity build because I think the LA game and this game tonight, you're starting to see us become a heavy, grinding team, which I think is what we’re going to have to be,” explained Bruins coach Jim Montgomery.

It's the second time the Bruins have beaten the Hawks this season, after defeating their 2013 Stanley Cup Final rivals 3-1 in Massachusetts on Oct. 11. Hawks coach Luke Richardson was not happy with his team's performance.

“I'm kind of at the point, tired, one year's enough of we're a hard-working team,” he explained. “I think we want to push for more this year.”

Boston has looked like the better team in basically every one of their six games so far, and they're proving that elite defense and goaltending can still win games, even without the star power of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci up front.

The Bruins will look to break the franchise record when they open up a four-game homestand against the Ducks on Thursday night.