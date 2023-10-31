The Boston Bruins are bringing back a familiar face amid their red-hot start to the season. Boston signed forward Danton Heinen to a one-year contract on Monday after the 28-year-old was with the team on a tryout contract during training camp, according to Sean O'Leary. The deal is worth up to $775,000.

The Bruins wasted no time getting him into the action as he was active for Monday night's game hours after putting pen to paper. Heinen saw nine minutes of ice time in a 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers and was on the ice for one of the goals. He registered two shots during his 13 shifts.

Heinen was drafted by the Bruins in 2014 and spent parts of the first four seasons of his NHL career with Boston upon making his debut in October 2016. He established himself as a full-time NHL player in 2017-18, notching career highs in games played (77), assists (31), points (47) and time on ice as a rookie.

The Bruins traded him to the Anaheim Ducks in February 2020 where he finished the season and spent one more before signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2021 offseason. Heinen signed one-year contracts with the Penguins in consecutive seasons, totaling 55 points in 141 games with Pittsburgh, including a career-high 18 goals in 2021-22.

It took Danton Heinen a little longer than expected to sign his next deal, but he did so with the team that took a chance on him with a fourth-round pick nearly 10 years ago.

The eighth-year veteran has 176 points in 414 NHL games. The Bruins have yet to lose a game in regulation this season, sporting the best record in the Eastern Conference at 8-0-1.