The Boston Bruins bounced back in a big way in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston defeated the Florida Panthers by a score of 4-2 on Friday night. And they did it without veteran center David Krejci.

The 36-year-old veteran was a late scratch from Game 3. He took part in warmups, but the team decided against having Krejci play. The Bruins say the veteran is dealing with an upper-body injury.

On Friday night, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery spoke about his veteran center. Montgomery revealed Krejci has a 50/50 chance of playing in Game 4 against the Panthers.

It’s a brutal turn of events for the veteran Bruins forward. Krejci missed the final six games of the regular season after suffering a lower-body injury. Boston finished the regular season with 65 wins and 135 points.

The 36-year-old center did play in the first two games of this series. With Krejci on the ice in five-on-five situations, the Panthers have outscored Boston 2-0. Furthermore, Florida has outshot the Bruins 24-9.

The Bruins have been without another top-six forward in captain Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron hasn’t played since leaving Boston’s regular-season finale with an upper-body injury.

On that front, the Bruins have received good news. Montgomery revealed that while Bergeron won’t play Game 4, the Boston captain is likely to return to the ice for Game 5.

The Bruins can take a commanding 3-1 series lead if they win Game 4 in Florida on Sunday. Game 5 sees the series return to Boston on April 26, which is sure to be a pivotal game in the series no matter how Game 4 turns out.