David Krejci has only been retired for 24 hours, and the former Boston Bruin has already shut down a potential career in coaching. The 37-year-old was made available to reporters on Tuesday morning, and made it clear that that is not a path he will consider anytime soon.

“There's no way I can do what they do,” Krejci said when asked about his various coaches with the Bruins over the years. “I don't have that in me.”

Still, the Czech native said he would like to be involved in hockey in some capacity further down the line. Despite being finished in the National Hockey League, the Stanley Cup champion isn't ruling out being done with the game altogether just yet.

“Krejci did not rule out playing in Czechia/Europe at some point this coming season. Said the World Championships being in Prague is very much in the back of his head. Said if he makes a midseason return somewhere, it will be after the New Year,” reported the Boston Sports Journal's Patrick Donnelly.

“Krejci said he would have required surgery to play another season in the NHL. His body ‘can’t take the whole season,' which is why he would possibly return around the holidays to ramp up for the World Championships.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It would be really interesting to see David Krejci continuing to play hockey, but it seems clear that the physical and mental toll of playing in the NHL is not a viable option for him anymore.

Although the Bruins's season ended in heartbreak after one of the greatest regular seasons in history, Krejci ended strong, going out with a three-point night in Game 7. There were rumblings that he needed injections to get back on the ice for the end of the Florida series, an injury he refused to reveal at the team's end-of-season media availability.

Despite that, it was an incredible career for Krejci, who will go down as a Boston Bruins legend and will always have the 2011 Stanley Cup to remember fondly in retirement.

It will be intriguing to see whether David Krejci's career is over for good, or if he is just leaving the NHL behind in 2023.