The Boston Bruins are not off to the greatest start in 2024-25. On Sunday, things certainly looked better against the Seattle Kraken. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. The Bruins benched star winger David Pastrnak late in the second period. And Pastrnak did not see the ice for the rest of the game as Boston won 2-0.

Boston practiced on Monday, and Pastrnak addressed the media following the game. He told reporters that he holds no grudge against the coaching staff for the decision that was made. He also took responsibility for his play against the Kraken and committed to bettering himself moving forward.

“Honestly, I’ve just got to be better,” Pastrnak said after practice Monday, via NHL.com. “You know, [I] take responsibility of being better, but at the same time, I’m just moving forward. Today [I’m] focusing on another game tomorrow, and yesterday was yesterday. I never look back.”

Why Bruins benched David Pastrnak in win vs. Kraken

David Pastrnak was benched late in the second period while the team was on the power play. The Bruins forward turned the puck over in the neutral zone, creating an odd-man rush situation for Seattle. Kraken forward Yanni Gourde was able to take multiple shots during the ensuing offensive zone possession, though he failed to score.

“That was a bad turnover, so how I said, I take responsibility for it,” Pastrnak said of the incident, via NHL.com. “Accountability, I guess, is a better word. I just want to move forward. I don’t want to be any distraction to our team. The guys know how I feel about them in here, and it was a bad play. So I take accountability, but already moving forward.”

The Bruins forward has had a fine start to the season, the turnover notwithstanding. Pastrnak leads all Boston skaters in goals (6) and points (11) so far this season. Boston has recorded two consecutive shutouts, having defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 before Sunday’s win over Seattle.

The Bruins, in a general sense, have not had the greatest start. At one point, Boston even sat at the bottom of the Atlantic Division. As of now, they sit in fourth in the division with 13 points. However, only two points separate them and the sixth-placed Detroit Red Wings as of now.

Pastrnak hopes to overcome his mishap against the Kraken. And the Bruins will certainly need him if they have any designs for making the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Boston retakes the ice on Tuesday night when they travel to face their heated Original Six rival Toronto Maple Leafs.