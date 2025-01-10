The Boston Bruins have struggled with consistency in the 2024-25 NHL season, and it resulted in general manager Don Sweeney firing head coach Jim Montgomery and replacing him with assistant Joe Sacco on an interim basis.

But while the Bruins continue what many are speculating is the beginning of an eventual rebuilding process, former NHL forward and current analyst and podcaster Paul Bissonnette is calling out what he feels is the organization's subpar drafting.

As Bissonnette put it, the Bruins have done a poor job in drafting and developing consequential players, via Spittin' Chiclets.

“Bring out that draft, the three first-rounders,” he said. “That's what everybody always goes back to, is how dog s**t their drafting and developing has been since this regime has taken over. That's tough. Not one guy?”

The only first round player that the Bruins have drafted in recent memory is Charlie McAvoy in 2016.

Inconsistent start to 2024-25 resulted in the Bruins firing coach Jim Montgomery

As Sweeney explained shortly after he fired Montgomery, he felt that the team wasn't performing up to expectations, via CBS Sports.

“I just felt our camp was just flatline across the board. To me, that was the first troubling sign. We were flat all the way through training camp,” Sweeney said. “Whether or not they thought it was going to be easy, and the guys that had a really good last year come out and that it would just fall in place, this league is incredibly humbling if you have that approach to the game. And it'll expose you in a hurry. That's sort of what's happened to our group in that it doesn't come easy and you have to work harder as a result of it.”

“Monty was a personable guy. Joe's very direct, very simplistic in terms of how he's going to explain things. Might not get in the weeds quite as much on a personal level. But he cares,” Sweeney said of Montgomery's successor.. “He's been around here, he's got established relationships with each and every one of them. He's got trust with the players. The voice, and having to be a little more of having the bark and bringing it, that's going to be a challenge because you've had a different relationship with these guys. At the end of the day change is hard, but sometimes it's necessary. And Joe will have to adapt to that.”

The Bruins dropped their game on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, falling to 20-19-5.