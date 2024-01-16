Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is shouldering more of the load for his club, but the goalie doesn't seem to mind. Swayman notched 31 saves for his team in a 3-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

“I absolutely love being in the net. It’s where I feel most comfortable, it’s what I’m born to do and every opportunity I get that, I don’t take it for granted,” Swayman said, per The Hockey News. “I enjoy it to the fullest, I have a smile on my face every time and look forward to more.”

Swayman is getting starts for the club as Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark recovers from an injury. The Bruins lost Ullman during a Jan. 9 game against the Arizona Coyotes. Ullman is reportedly getting better, but Swayman isn't hurting the team by any means in his absence. He's helped the team get five points in the last three games.

“His makeup is someone that wants the net every night – Linus has that too. The swagger that he brings, it feels like he never gets tired,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery added. “His mental attitude, his positivity – he exudes it and it goes to our bench.”

Boston is now at the top of the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. The Bruins hold a 26-8-9 record, with 61 total points. They are four points ahead of the Florida Panthers, and the club's point total is the highest in the entire Eastern Conference. That's certainly not bad at all for a team that's playing with their backup goaltender.

RECOMMENDED
William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews on one side, TOR Maple Leafs logo on that side. Elias Pettersson, JT Miller, Thatcher Demko, Brock Boeser and JT Miller on other side, VAN Canucks logo on that side. In middle, 2024 NHL All-Star Game logo and Maple Leafs rink in background. Week 14 NHL Power Rankings
NHL Power Rankings, Week 14: Canadians surging on verge of All-Star Game

Colin Gallant ·

Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins continue to be an elite team
Bruins 2023-24 midseason grades: Elite defense, goaltending catalysts of success

Steve Silverman ·

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.
NHL rumors: Bruins seeking 'scoring punch' ahead of 2024 Trade Deadline

Tristin McKinstry ·

Boston next hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Avalanche enter the game with one of the best records in the Western Conference, at 28-13-3.

 