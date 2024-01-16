Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman doesn't seem to mind shouldering the load in net for his club.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman is shouldering more of the load for his club, but the goalie doesn't seem to mind. Swayman notched 31 saves for his team in a 3-0 shutout win over the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

“I absolutely love being in the net. It’s where I feel most comfortable, it’s what I’m born to do and every opportunity I get that, I don’t take it for granted,” Swayman said, per The Hockey News. “I enjoy it to the fullest, I have a smile on my face every time and look forward to more.”

Swayman is getting starts for the club as Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark recovers from an injury. The Bruins lost Ullman during a Jan. 9 game against the Arizona Coyotes. Ullman is reportedly getting better, but Swayman isn't hurting the team by any means in his absence. He's helped the team get five points in the last three games.

“His makeup is someone that wants the net every night – Linus has that too. The swagger that he brings, it feels like he never gets tired,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery added. “His mental attitude, his positivity – he exudes it and it goes to our bench.”

Boston is now at the top of the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. The Bruins hold a 26-8-9 record, with 61 total points. They are four points ahead of the Florida Panthers, and the club's point total is the highest in the entire Eastern Conference. That's certainly not bad at all for a team that's playing with their backup goaltender.

Boston next hosts the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Avalanche enter the game with one of the best records in the Western Conference, at 28-13-3.