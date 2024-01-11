The Boston Bruins are breathing a sigh of relief because Vezina Trophy goaltender Linus Ullmark has avoided a serious injury and should be back in the lineup in a matter of days.

Ullmark was injured in the late stages of Tuesday night's overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes. He was forced out of the game after stretching in a sudden manner for a shot. Ullmark fell face first onto the ice and had to be helped to the bench and the locker room while Jeremy Swayman was forced to take over.

It appeared that Ullmark was in a great deal of pain and the injury — it was not revealed whether it was an upper- or lower-body injury —  looked quite serious. The Bruins recalled minor leaguer Brandon Bussi, and he is expected to serve as the backup goaltender Thursday night when the Bruins face the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights in Las Vegas.

Swayman will be in goal for the Bruins, and he will likely command the Boston net until Ullmark is deemed healthy. To this point in the season, head coach Jim Montgomery has alternated between his two goaltenders on an every other game basis.

Swayman has an 11-3-6 record this season with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. Linus Ullmark has a 13-5-2 record with a 2.75 GAA and .916 save percentage.

The Bruins are currently in first place in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Florida Panthers. After Thursday night's game against the Golden Knights, the Bruins will close out a four-game road trip in St. Louis Saturday night.