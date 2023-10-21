The Boston Bruins figured to have a major battle on their hands when they play the high-scoring Los Angeles Kings Saturday night. That game appeared to get quite a bit tougher after head coach Jim Montgomery met the media after a morning skate and reported that high-scoring winger Jake DeBrusk would not be in the lineup.

Per Coach Montgomery, Jake DeBrusk was late to a team meeting and will not play tonight in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1Hm9oWldVA — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2023

Looks like Jake DeBrusk may be headed toward a healthy scratch. We talked about him being an early disappointment on the latest Pucks with Haggs episode that's poised for release soon https://t.co/uZ1JpVuKNu — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 21, 2023

Montgomery simply explained that DeBrusk was late to a team meeting Friday night, and that he would not be inserted into the Boston lineup when they take the ice in Los Angeles.

The Bruins are on their first road trip of the season, and they were victorious at San Jose Thursday night in the first stop . In addition to playing the Kings Saturday night, they will take on the Anaheim Ducks Sunday and the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday.

The Bruins bring a 3-0 record into the game against the Kings, and their solid start comes after the retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci in the offseason.

Despite their undefeated status, Montgomery has not been pleased with every aspect of his team's play or preparation. Prior to their 3-1 victory at San Jose, Montgomery did not like what he saw from the team in 2 previous practice sessions.

He also is not thrilled with the team's 5 on 5 play through the early part of the season. The Bruins have gotten results with their power play and they are a perfect 11 for 11 in short handed situations, but their 5 on 5 play has been unimpressive.

The 27-year-old Jake DeBrusk is expected to be one of Boston's mainstays after tying his career high and scoring 27 goals and 50 points last year.