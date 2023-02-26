Linus Ullmark added a new highlight to his reel in the Boston Bruins 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night when he retrieved a loose puck and launched it into the unguarded Vancouver net.

🚨 LINUS ULLMARK 🚨 WE HAVE A GOALIE GOAL. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ym7OLU0jlU — NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2023

It marked the first time in team history that a Bruins goalie had scored a goal. It’s a rare occurrence for a goaltender to score in the NHL, and while the Bruins had been on the receiving end of a “goalie goal,” this marked the first time that one of their netminders was able to find the back of the net.

The Bruins were leading 2-0 after first period goals by Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand, but the attack stalled after the opening period. The league-leading Bruins seemed to play a rather uninspired game against the Canucks, who didn’t get on the board until the third period. Brock Boeser found a centering pass from Conor Garland and he backhanded the puck by Ullmark.

The Canucks were able to string together a couple of attempts to tie the game later in the third period, but Ullmark and the Boston defense held strong.

The Canucks pulled goaltender Arturs Silovs in the final 1:30 of the game, and Ullmark was alert enough to go after a loose puck and secure it on the forehand of his goalie stick. He took a look at the Vancouver goal and fired the puck high and hard. When it came down near the Vancouver blue line, it slid into the middle of the net and Ullmark jumped for joy.

Linus Ullmark was joined by his teammates in celebration, and the Bruins (45-8-5) celebrated their sixth victory in a row.