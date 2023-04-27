Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark certainly wants to forget how Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers ended. And it seems he is taking a page from the playbook of popular TV show Ted Lasso to do so.

The Bruins lost on Wednesday after Ullmark attempted to clear the puck from behind his goal. Instead of clearing the puck, he gave it right to the Panthers. Florida star Matthew Tkachuk caught Ullmark out of position for the winning goal.

Ullmark spoke to the media on Wednesday after the Bruins lost 4-3 in overtime. When asked about how to move on from his game-ending mistake, he kept it simple. “You just have to have the mind of a goldfish,” Ullmark said.

Ted Lasso fans will recognize the reference from Season 1 of the show. The Apple TV show revolves around an American football coach moving to England to coach in the Premier League.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In Episode 2, a player is taunted in practice by a teammate. Coach Lasso calls the player over and tells him to “be a goldfish,” referring to their 10-second memory.

In the Season 1 finale, Lasso gives a postgame speech after his team is relegated from the Premier League. He calls on the same player he had the discussion with in Episode 2 and asks how the team should move forward. “Be a goldfish,” the player responds.

The Bruins certainly want to embody that sentiment soon. Boston returns to the ice for Game 6 on Friday in South Florida. If Boston wins, they punch their ticket to the second round. If not, however, they face the possibility of blowing a 3-1 series lead in Game 7.