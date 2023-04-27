The Boston Bruins had a chance to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. However, the Florida Panthers had other plans for Game 5.

The Panthers defeated the Bruins in overtime to force a Game 6 back in South Florida. Boston lost the game on a brutal turnover from star goaltender Linus Ullmark.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? 🤫 Matthew Tkachuk keeps the @FlaPanthers season alive thanks to his @SUBWAYCanada OT winner! pic.twitter.com/3eR30WDLqV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2023

Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winner. Immediately, he and the rest of his Florida teammates mobbed goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky as Bruins fans watched in stunned silence.

Ullmark and the Bruins were absolutely destroyed on social media over this incident. Boston fans expected to advance, but can’t believe this is the manner in which Game 6 was forced.

I’m sick to my stomach — Jacob Tucker (@jacobmtucker) April 27, 2023

I can’t believe Ullmark did that. 🤦🏼 — Dakota DeWitt (@realDakotaD12) April 27, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Completely on Ullmark. Out of the goal for two goals. Worst game of the season for him. Outshoot them 48-25 — Cams (@AndrewCams) April 27, 2023

Some Bruins fans were so upset over the turnover that they called for him to sit out Game 6. These fans called for backup goalie Jeremy Swayman to get the nod in South Florida.

Ullmark trying too hard, give Swayman the nod for the final game — Logan Kane (@LKane023) April 27, 2023

Start swayman game 6 — Stuffy (@StuffyNose69) April 27, 2023

Brutal… start Swayman! Ullmark has been shakey all series. Series should have been over in 4. — Michael Gennaro (@mgenn88) April 27, 2023

Swayman game 6 — Connor (@CondoM131228) April 27, 2023

The Bruins had a chance to win the game with a second remaining on the clock. Florida turned the puck over, giving star forward Brad Marchand a breakaway to win it. However, his shot was saved by Bobrovsky.

The Panthers, to their credit, never trailed in this game. Anthony Duclair started the scoring in the first period. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart picked up Florida’s other two goals. Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each had two points.

The Bruins can still win this series on Thursday for Game 6. However, suffering another loss on Thursday forces a winner-take-all Game 7. Playing a seventh game after taking a 3-1 series lead is certainly a nightmare scenario for Boston.