The Boston Bruins loaded up on the first day of NHL Free Agency. Though they lost Jake DeBrusk to the Vancouver Canucks, they were able to sign Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov, both former Canucks. Lindholm gives Boston some much-needed depth down the middle of the ice. Meanwhile, Zadorov gives them some grit and sandpaper on the blueline.

Zadorov signed a six-year contract with Boston at the beginning of the new league year. It gives him some stability after a year where he moved around a bit. The new Bruins rearguard began the season with the Calgary Flames before being traded to Vancouver. He helped the Canucks come within a game of advancing to the Western Conference Finals this season.

That taste of playoff success has Zadorov wanting more. And he believes he can achieve his dream of winning the Stanley Cup in Boston. “That’s the main thing. The main focus of why I did sign. Because I want to get the best chance to win a championship,” the new Bruins rearguard said, via Boston.com.

Nikita Zadorov could be Bruins fan favorite

The Bruins have cultivated a very identifiable brand of hockey through the years. Boston loves to play an in-your-face, aggressive style that bothers opposing players to no end. This style has become ingrained into the fabric of the organization, and especially the fanbase.

Zadorov certainly fits the bill. He has no issue delivering a crunching check or dropping the gloves to settle differences that way. His style of play can shift momentum in his team's favor in an instant. He has all the makings of a potential Bruins fan favorite. If he makes good on his Stanley Cup ambitions, then he will certainly become a beloved figure in Boston.

His aggressive playstyle did lead to penalty issues earlier in his career. However, as his career has progressed, those issues have become less prevalent. Zadorov is better at picking his spots and knowing when the time is right to make a physical play.

Overall, work ethic is not something Boston fans need to worry about. Zadorov is one of the most relentless and imposing players in the NHL today. And he cannot wait to show his new fanbase exactly what he can bring to the table this upcoming season.

“I really invest in what I do. I’m really putting all my heart in what I do. I’m here for six years, and I will put my heart into being a Bruin and trying to win the Stanley Cup here,” Nikita Zadorov said, via Boston.com.