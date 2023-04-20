A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Bruins were the best team in the NHL in the 2022-23 regular season, but they just ran into some trouble in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Florida Panthers. The Bruins lost to Florida in Game 2 of the series Wednesday night, and it’s a pretty shocking one, as they got absolutely dominated in a 6-3 loss at TD Garden.

The Bruins rarely lost by at least that many goals back in the regular season, per ESPN Stats & Info:

“The Bruins lost by 3 goals to even their 1st Round series with the Panthers, 1-1. The Bruins lost by 3+ goals just four times all regular season. That was half as many as any other team (several teams tied for 2nd-fewest with 9).”

Sam Bennett gave the Panthers a boost in Game 2 with a goal just a little under two minutes into the second period to give Florida a 1-0 lead. But the Bruins responded with a Brad Marchand shorthanded goal before Eric Staal gave the lead back to Florida. Tyler Bertuzzi scored the last goal of the period to tie it all up at 2-2. However, the Panthers took complete control in the third period by scoring four consecutive goals to birth Boston.

Despite the loss, the Bruins can take heart from the fact that they outshot Florida, 37-30, and also went 1-for-3 on the power play while snuffing all attempts by Florida on the man advantage. That said, Boston has some work to do in limiting the Panthers’ premium looks at the goal, with Florida recording eight even-strength high-danger chances in Game 2 to just seven by the Bruins.

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday at FLA Live Arena .