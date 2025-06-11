The Boston Bruins traded team captain Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline in March, a move that most Bruins fans never would have believed would be possible when he was named the successor to previous team captain Patrice Bergeron upon his retirement in 2023.

Marchand has been a stellar addition for the Panthers, who advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season and are now just two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions after their dominating 6-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday evening.

Marchand has contributed eight goals with 10 assists in 20 postseason games so far and has been a major reason why the Panthers are on the cusp of another title. His play isn't coming as a surprise whatsoever to Bergeron, who continues to marvel at his former teammate's abilities, via NHL.com.

“It’s kind of weird seeing him in Florida red, not Bruins black-and-gold,” Bergeron said. “Otherwise, he’s the same competitive difference-maker I played with for so many years. It’s amazing, and I’m loving it.

“Am I surprised at how productive he is, how influential he’s been in these playoffs? Not in the least. Not for a minute. This guy is one of the hardest-working guys you’ll ever find. He’s so competitive. When people start doubting him, he thrives on that. You’re seeing that out of him right now. Tell him he can’t do something or that he’s slowing down, and it just motivates him.”

Marchand and the Panthers will battle the Oilers in Game 4 on Wednesday evening beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Article Continues Below

Marchand, Bergeron lost to the Panthers in consecutive playoffs

Before Marchand was dealt to the Panthers, he had gotten to know them well in the previous two postseasons as an opponent with the Boston.

Marchand, Bergeron and the Bruins set the new NHL regular season record for victories in the 2022-23 season with 65 and entered the playoffs as the prohibitive favorite to win the Stanley Cup. But the Panthers stunned the hockey world by defeating them in seven games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal en route to what would be the first of three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

The following season, the Bruins (with Marchand as captain following Bergeron's retirement) were again eliminated by the Panthers, this time in five games. Marchand is now making a considerable impact with the Panthers, and could even choose to extend his stay with the franchise if he ultimately decides to re-sign with them during the offseason.