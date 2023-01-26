The Boston Bruins are receiving amazing performances all over the ice this season. On Tuesday, the team won their 38th game of the season and achieved another historic NHL feat in the process.

The Bruins improved to 38-5-4, giving them 80 points on the season. Boston is now the fastest team to 80 points in any NHL season, needing only 47 games to reach the mark.

The 2022-23 Bruins are just the third team to reach 80 points in less than 50 games. The last team to reach the mark in less than 50 games was the Philadelphia Flyers, who recorded 80 points in 49 games in 1979-80.

Boston defeated the Montreal Canadiens to break the Flyers record. Montreal has also reached 80 points in less than 50 games, doing so in 49 games in 1943-44. In fact, the Canadiens have three of the fastest seasons to 80 points.

As of now, the Bruins are on pace to further smash NHL records. They are on pace for 139 points and 66 wins on the season. These marks would both be record-setting achievements for Boston.

The Canadiens also held the record for most points in an NHL season. Montreal recorded 132 points in 1976-77 season. The record for most wins in a season is split between two Atlantic Division rivals, the Detroit Red Wings (1995-96) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2018-19) each won 62 games in their respective record-breaking campaigns.

The Bruins have certainly proved they are the best team in the league this season. They have scored the most goals and allowed the fewest as they have completely dominated the NHL.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, many may expect Boston to stand pat. However, it seems as if they will be aggressive in upgrading their roster. And that news is sure to terrify the rest of the NHL.