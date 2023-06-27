The Boston Bruins are operating under the assumption that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci will not be back next season, Bruins president Cam Neely said, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Cam Neely and the Bruins are still hopeful that they will be back and that communication is still open with Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, but the organization is giving both of them space and time to make decisions on their future.

Both Bergeron and Krejci signed one-year deals with the Bruins last offseason. Boston broke records for points and wins in the regular season, before getting upset by the Florida Panthers in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It will be interesting to see if either of them decide to return to the Bruins next season.

General manager Don Sweeney said that what Bergeron and Krejci decide will not impact how Boston operates in free agency, and that the team will fit them in if they want to return, just as they did last offseason, according to Rosen. Don Sweeney's comments should make Bruins fans feel better about the situation.

The Bruins had cap concerns, which was partially helped by trading Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks. It is assumed that the team would like to bring back Tyler Bertuzzi, an impending free agent who the Bruins acquired ahead of the trade deadline.

It will be interesting to see if Boston is able to bring back Bertuzzi, and what Bergeron and Krejci decide this summer.