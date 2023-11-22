Despite the Boston Bruins getting off to a scorching hot start in 2023-24, Patrice Bergeron made it clear he isn't interested in unretiring.

Despite the Boston Bruins getting off to their second consecutive unbelievable start in 2023-24, Patrice Bergeron made it clear he isn't considering coming out of retirement to join the squad.

“Truthfully, I haven’t skated — I’m not in shape,” the longtime B's captain told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun earlier this week.

“No, I made the decision to take care of my body and, you know, not play the extra year. My body has taken a beating. I’m just trying to think about my future and my family’s future. I wish I could play forever, right? But I think it would be unwise for me to reconsider and play again.”

Bergeron was the heart and soul in Boston for 19 seasons, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and leading the Bruins to two other appearances in 2013 and 2019. But now that he's hung them up, he admits he isn't as locked in on hockey as he once was.

“It’s a different ‘busy' now, which is a good thing,” the six-time Selke Trophy winner explained. “My nights are spent with family. And I mean, we have a newborn, so I don’t really get to watch many games. And I don’t really have that itch. I went to one game, opening night. That was a little hard. It was like, ‘I wish I could go out there.'

“But at the same time, I was also at peace with my decision. I felt good. I don’t think I could go through that (82-game) schedule and the travel, you know? I’m always going to miss the game. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t. I miss the boys and being around them and all that. But I’m in a good place. I’m at peace. I know it was the right decision for myself and my family.”

Bergeron unsurprised by Bruins torrid start

Despite the monumental losses of both he and David Krejci, Boston remains one of the top team's in the NHL after a scorching 13-1-3 start.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Bergeron said. “Even before the year, I was saying they were going to be great — they were going to be fine. That core and the guys that have been around for years now, they know what it’s like and they know what it’s like. It’s all about the team concept and the structure that everyone has to respect and buy into that.”

Although his nights are looking a lot different in retirement, the 38-year-old hasn't ruled out a return to the front office later in his life. And as LeBrun stated: “I doubt we’ve seen the last of the great Patrice Bergeron.”