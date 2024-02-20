One of the best in the Eastern Conference heads west as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Oilers prediction and pick.

One of the best in the Eastern Conference heads west as the Boston Bruins face the Edmonton Oilers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Oilers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins come into the game sitting at 33-12-11 on the year, in the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Still, they have won just one of their last five games. Last time out, they faced the Dallas Stars. The Bruins scored first on a Jersper Boqvist goal, but the Stars would tie the game before the end of the first. In the second, Ryan Suter scored to give the Stars the lead, but Justin Brazeau scored just 28 seconds later to tie the game. In the third, the Stars took the lead again, but David Pastrnak would score his 35th of the year to force overtime. After a scoreless overtime, the Bruins would take the win in a shootout.

Meanwhile, the Oilers are 33-18-1 on the year, sitting in third in the Pacific division. They have won four of their last seven games since they saw their 16-game winning streak broken. Last time out, they visited the Arizona Coyotes. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play to open the game, and the Oilers would have a 2-1 lead heading into the second period. Still, the Coyotes would score twice in the period, giving them the 3-2 lead heading into the third. In the third, Evander Kane and Zach Hyman scored just 26 seconds apart, and then Kane would add another goal before an empty netter from Warren Foegele, as the Oilers won 6-3.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +125

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Oilers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins sit 13th in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.32 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 35 goals on the year and 45 assists, good for 80 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 11 goals and 19 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 25 goals and 26 assists this year, good for 51 points. He has seven goals and 14 assists this year on the power play.

Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle enters the game with 18 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 45 points. However, he has not had the same level of success on the power play. Coyle has just four goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fourth on the team in points. He has eight goals and 30 assists this year, good for 38 points. That places him one point ahead of James van Riemsdyk on the year.

The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting ninth in the NHL with a 23.4 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.4 percent success rate, 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins are expected to start Linus Ullmark in goal for this one. He comes into the game sitting at 16-6-4 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Ullmark was not at his best last time out, allowing five goals and 35 shots, and losing in overtime. That is the second time this month he has lost in overtime after shutting out the Canucks to open February.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oilers come into the game sitting fifth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.56 goals per contest this year. They are led in points by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game sitting tied third on the team in goals and first in assists. He has 21 goals and 62 assists this year, good for 83 points. Further, he has five goals and 23 assists on the power play. Leading in goals on the power play, and second on the team in goals, assists, and points, is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl comes into the game with 27 goals and 41 assists, good for 68 total points. Further, he has 13 goals and 13 assists on the power play.

Zach Hyman is the leader of the team in terms of goals. He comes into the game with 33 goals on the year. Further, he has added 18 assists, good for 51 total points. He also has nine goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the point production is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the goal with 14 goals and 39 assists for the year. Three of the goals and 14 assists come on the power play. Also, the Oilers get help on offense from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with 14 goals and 39 assists.

The Oilers are fourth in the NHL on the power play this year, converting 26.8 percent of their chances this year. Further, they are 16th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 79.4 percent success rate this year.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this game. He is 25-12-1 on the year with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. While Skinner has won just two of his last five starts, he has struggled some. In his last five games, he has a 3.46 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Skinner has a save percentage of .880 or worse in each of his last four starts.

Final Bruins-Oilers Prediction & Pick

While both goalies coming into this game can be shut down at any time, allowing very few goals, both teams can also put up plenty of goals. Stuart Skinner has not been playing great as of late, while the Bruins have also been giving up goals as of late. In their last five games, they have allowed 18 goals. Expect this game to be a little higher scoring, and take the over.

Final Bruins-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+104)