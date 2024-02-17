Bruins star David Pastrnak is dominating once again.

Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins are once again the class of the Atlantic Division. While they aren't historically good like they were a year ago, they are still true playoff contenders. One major reason for this is star forward David Pastrnak. However, the way in which he is contributing is a bit different in 2023-24.

Last year, Pastrnak scored 61 goals and added 52 assists for 113 points. This performance led to him receiving a massive eight-year contract extension from the Bruins. This year, Pastrnak has 34 goals and 44 assists for 78 points through 54 games. And it's the assist total that has jumped out to many, including Montgomery.

“I think he looks to carry the puck a lot more through the neutral zone,” the Bruins head coach said, via NHL.com, of the changes to Pastrnak's game this season. “He looks to distribute more, understanding that he's going to be checked tightly.”

David Pastrnak change has impressed Jim Montgomery, Bruins

Montgomery attributed part of this change to Pastrnak's role on the power play. This year, the Bruins star is playing as more of a distributor with the man advantage. As a result, Pastrnak is looking to dish the puck more and create opportunities for those around him. “He still gets his shots off, by his shot total, but it's a little different, so it's going to lead to more assists,” the Bruins head coach said, via NHL.com.

Believe it or not, Pastrnak actually has a higher shots per game average this year, at least to this point. He averages 5.02 shots per game in 2023-24. However, he averaged 4.96 shots per game. The Bruins star has seen his shooting percentage dip this season, though.

For what it's worth, Montgomery had faith in Pastrnak becoming more of a playmaker. “I just didn't know if he really wanted to do it. And he's shown right from the beginning of camp that was going to hang on to pucks more and be more of a 50-50 goal scorer and playmaker,” the Bruins head coach said, via NHL.com.

David Pastrnak has led the charge for Jim Montgomery and the Bruins this season. The star forward has unlocked another aspect of his game. And that could spell trouble for opponents if he continues to evolve his playmaking skills moving forward.