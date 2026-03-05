ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with our betting predictions and picks for today's NBA slate as we head to the Western Conference for this next tilt. The Golden State Warriors (31-30) take on the Houston Rockets (38-22) as Houston leads the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Warriors-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference, most recently losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 114-101. While they continue to hold their standing, they've gone a lackluster 4-6 over their last 10 games and hope to turn their luck around on the road in Houston.

The Houston Rockets are third in the West following a 123-118 win over the Washington Wizards. They've been heading in an opposite direction with seven wins over their last 10 games and slowly creeping to the top of the standings, looking to continue their momentum in this one.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Warriors vs. Rockets Odds

Golden State Warriors: +8.5 (-108)

Houston Rockets: -8.5 (-112)

Over: 214.5 (-105)

Under: 214.5 (-115)

Warriors vs. Rockets Key Injuries

Golden State: Gary Payton II (ankle – Questionable) / Jimmy Butler III (knee – OUT) / Seth Curry (sciatic nerve – OUT) / Stephen Curry (knee – OUT) / Moses Moody (wrist – OUT) / Kristaps Porzingis (illness – OUT) / Will Richard (ankle – OUT)

Houston: Alperen Sengun (illness – Questionable) / Jabari Smith Jr. (ankle – Questionable) / Amen Thompson (ankle – Questionable) / Steven Adams (ankle – OUT) / Jae'Sean Tate (knee – OUT) / Fred VanVleet (knee – OUT)

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Houston Rockets are 20-7 at home. The Golden State Warriors are 12-17 on the road.

The Rockets have gone 35-19 as betting favorites. The Warriors are 7-13 as the underdogs.

The Rockets are 27-33 ATS overall, 10-17 ATS at home. The Warriors are 27-34 ATS overall, 12-17 ATS on the road.

The Rockets are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Warriors.

The Warriors are 2-7 ATS over their last nine games.

The Rockets are 15-22 ATS against Western Conference opponents.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Warriors' last eight games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Rockets' last five games.

Keys to Warriors vs. Rockets Matchup

The Houston Rockets took the first matchup between these two teams back in November 2025, winning by a slim margin during the 104-100 NBA Cup game. Reed Sheppard notched a then-career-high with 31 points in his first real breakout game of the season, evolving into what the Rockets now consider their best player off the bench. Sheppard is averaging 13.2 PPG on the season, but has surpassed that total eight times over his last 10 starts. Expect another big performance out of him as he's been even hotter shooting the ball on their home floor.

The Warriors will continue to deal with a number of key injuries, namely to leader Stephen Curry as Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton try to fill the All-Star's shoes. Moses Moody will also be out with a wrist injury which will hurt the Warriors given the spark plug he's been able to be on offense. The Warriors are just 8-14 on the season without Curry and it won't help facing a hot Rockets' team on the round.

Still, the Warriors will have to dig deep during this current stretch and lean on the leadership from veteran Draymond Green on the floor. He's been having a down year in terms of most statistics, but the Warriors will be the first to attest to Green's importance when on the floor. Look for Pat Spencer and Al Horford to also see some extended minutes during this one.

Kevin Durant should be in for an active night scoring against his former team and with several injuries throughout the lineup, it'll be extremely difficult to contain Durant defensively when Draymond Green is resting on the bench. The availability of Sengun, Thompson, and Smith Jr. will have a great deal to do with covering the spread, but the Rockets should be in line for a win behind the sustained scoring of Durant.

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

With the Golden State Warriors still battling injuries and having a difficult time finding consistency throughout this current stretch, the Rockets are in prime position to notch another win at home where they've been dominant this season. They'll be dealing with their own slate of starters listed as ‘questionable,' but they'll have Kevin Durant out there as the best player on the floor and looking to score at-will.

The Warriors should be good for a number of momentum swings during this game, but don't be surprised if the Rockets can get out to an early lead and keep it throughout most of this one. We'll roll with Houston to cover the spread as the total under just barely hits.

Final Warriors-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -8.5 (-112); UNDER 214.5 (-115)