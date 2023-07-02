The Carolina Panthers are hoping for improved quarterback play this season behind number one overall pick Bryce Young. The former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar appears to be getting himself ready for the spotlight with the addition of several healthy pounds prior to the team's training camp.

Recently, his competition at the position, Andy Dalton, made a bold statement that has fans talking. Young was also compared to a Panthers legend by Brian Burns recently.

When the Panthers break camp on July 26th, fans can expect to see a thicker, more muscular version of Young on the field practicing with his new teammates, if recent photos showing his ‘gains' are any indication.

Bryce Young with a new hairstyle and getting thick 👀 pic.twitter.com/9I5HQ1TllE — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) June 29, 2023

I can’t eyeball 195 … but Bryce sure doesn’t look frail to me here pic.twitter.com/iaHk9rsWMb — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) June 29, 2023

Fans reacted strongly to the pictures, with many surprised at Young's thicker, more chiseled looks.

“Guy is a top 10 NFL QB today,” one fan said. “Every cookout's worst nightmare,” another fan said. “Still short,” another fan said.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds, Young is one of the smaller quarterbacks in the NFL. He has examples to look up to in Drew Brees, who was generously listed at 6-feet tall and threw for over 80,000 yards over the course of his Super Bowl winning career with the Saints and Chargers, and Kyler Murray.

Murray, the Cardinals' star quarterback, is listed as just one inch taller than Young.

Young is penciled in as the Panthers' starter on the team's latest preseason projected depth chart, with Miles Sanders expected to start alongside him in the backfield at running back. The wide receiver group will likely include Minnesota Vikings pickup Adam Thielen along with D.J. Chark and Jonathan Mingo.

Hayden Hurst will provide a big target for Young at the tight end position, while the offensive line is expected to start rookie Chandler Zavala as part of a cast of relative unknowns.

For Young to thrive this season, the offensive line and running back could be the biggest factor. Having a little extra muscle could be the difference between the former Alabama star making it through the season or ending up on the trainer's table way too often by midseason.