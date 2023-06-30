As Bryce Young joins the Carolina Panthers, he is expected to revitalize the team's offense. However, as teammate Brian Burns watches Young practice, he sees one of the greatest Panthers defensive players of all time.

Burns compared Young to Luke Kuechly among other players when describing the quarterback's leadership, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. While Young might've been the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Burns says he didn't come to Carolina with an ego.

“Overall, he just fits the culture we're trying to have in Carolina, Burns said. “Coming in my rookie year, I was looking up to guys like Kuechly, Shaq Thompson, Christian McCaffrey, Mario Addison, people like that. K.K. Short. And that's the kind of mold we got.

“There's no egos. It's all about getting better. It's all about working,” Burns continued. “And he fits that mold to a T.”

The Panthers traded a king's ransom to move up and draft Young. They even gave up their first round pick next season. However, Carolina believes he has the chops to take their franchise to new heights. After winning a Heisman and a National Championship at Alabama, Young has proven he has the skills necessary to succeed.

But the Panthers are looking for more than just a quarterback. They need a true leader who can lead the team back to prominence. Carolina hasn't made the playoffs since 2017. Brian Burns and the entire organization are hoping Bryce Young has the mental fortitude to take the Panthers to the top. Much like Luke Keuchly did.