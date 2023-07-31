In the vast and captivating world of fantasy football, finding the perfect quarterback can be the key to dominating your league. If you're on the hunt for an electrifying player who can light up the scoreboard and lead your fantasy team to victory, look no further than Bryce Young. He is the Carolina Panthers' remarkable rookie signal-caller. We are looking forward to an exceptional rookie season, and Young is poised to shine bright in 2023. Here's why you should have him as your QB1 and expect nothing short of greatness from him this year.

Stellar Rookie Season?

Bryce Young entered the NFL as the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, following a spectacular college career at Alabama. His time at the Crimson Tide was adorned with achievements, including a Heisman Trophy and leading his team to a national championship in 2020. Of course, he was also the Heisman Trophy winner and AP College Football Player of the Year in 2021, among others. When he makes his professional debut, he should waste no time making a profound impact. We believe he will start all the games for the Panthers this season, barring any injury, of course. He will showcase his dual-threat capabilities for all to see.

A Bright Future Ahead

There is no doubt that Bryce Young's future looks incredibly bright. With a good coach in Frank Reich, Young should be at ease and self-assured in his first NFL season. Under Reich's guidance, Young's talents are anticipated to be fully harnessed, unlocking his true potential.

Fortunately for Young, he also has a solid supporting cast to help him shine. Miles Sanders, one of the league's premier running backs, brings a formidable threat both as a runner and a receiver. In Hayden Hurst and Ian Thomas, two reliable tight ends, Young has valuable targets with a combined 611 receiving yards in 2022. The team's group of talented receivers, including Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Shi Smith, brings a potent combination of speed and playmaking ability. These further enhance Young's chances of success.

However, one of the most valuable assets Young possesses in the realm of fantasy football is his exceptional rushing ability. This dual-threat prowess provides him with a high floor and an even higher ceiling. Young consistently adds value through his legs. That's whether he is scrambling for extra yards when the pocket collapses or executing well-designed running plays that catch the defense off-guard. In most fantasy formats, rushing touchdowns carry more weight than passing touchdowns. This solidifies Young as a matchup-proof option capable of producing even when his passing game is not at its best.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Despite being a rookie, Bryce Young is capable of becoming one of the NFL's finest young quarterbacks in 2023. As such, his fantasy outlook for 2023 is brimming with promise. Armed with an array of skills, a conducive situation, and a favorable schedule, Young is primed to produce monster numbers this year. Throughout the season, he will face favorable matchups against weak defenses such as Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, Houston, and Jacksonville. Additionally, he'll have the opportunity to engage in potential shootouts against high-powered offenses like Minnesota, Dallas, Seattle, and Miami.

The fantasy experts recognize Young's potential. However, nobody is putting him among the bona fide elite just yet. Many currently rank him in the early 20s for 2023. As such, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the likes of Kyler Murray, Kenny Pickett, and Jimmy Garoppolo. Many project Young to throw for around 3,100 yards and 15 touchdowns while maintaining a disciplined interception count of 12. Furthermore, we feel he will amass 400+ rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, Bryce Young is undeniably one of the most intriguing quarterback options for fantasy football this year. He offers a high floor due to his consistency and efficiency and a high ceiling due to his explosiveness and versatility. Consequently, Young is worth drafting as early as the third or fourth round of your fantasy draft. He can inspire trust and can lead your team to victory week after week. As such, he has the potential to be the difference-maker that guides you to fantasy football glory.

Make sure you don't miss out on the potential rising star that is Bryce Young this year. Whether you're a seasoned fantasy football veteran or a newcomer looking to make a splash, Young's mesmerizing talent and boundless potential are sure to keep you captivated throughout the season. The future is bright for this young quarterback. The fantasy football world awaits the magic he'll conjure on the field in 2023.