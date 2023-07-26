Bryce Young, the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is about to take on a huge role for the Carolina Panthers. The face of the franchise is expected to make the team a winner eventually. For now, though, the Alabama product is focused on proving he has what it takes to thrive at the highest level.

Leading up to training camp, there was a legitimate possibility that Young would marinate on the bench while Andy Dalton starts the season with the first-teamers. This would give Young, who comes into the NFL with concerns about his size, more time to get acclimated. Instead, the team has decided that the 22-year-old is ready to roll from the get-go.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich confirmed that Young will be the QB1 to start the season and that the vision was for the team to make him the starter heading into his first season. The fans are pumped to see what the young quarterback does. He went over to the fan section to sign some autographs.

Young said that he told his Panthers coaches that he “would do everything I can, play whatever role that it is that I'm called on to help the team. So, that means a lot. For me, it doesn’t change my approach. Make sure I take things day by day. There’s a lot that I want to keep growing in, keep improving in. [There's] a lot to learn.”

The Panthers have put a lot of talent around Young. Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders, Hayden Hurst, D.J. Chark and Chuba Hubbard will give him plenty of options around the offense. New offensive coordinator Thomas Brown has plenty to work with, though the uncertainty of how his rookie QB holds up will keep their projections for the season modest.

Bryce Young is far from guaranteed to succeed in his rookie season. But every person with the Panthers who has worked with him so far is impressed by his abilities and demeanor. His playmaking ability should make him tough for defenses to contain him if he finds comfort in the pocket. Young the Panthers are ready to see what he's made of in the professional game.