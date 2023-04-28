A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Quarterback Bryce Young was a lock to go early in the 2023 NFL Draft. The only question heading into Day 1 of the draft was which will team will take him. As it turned out, the Carolina Panthers used their No. 1 overall pick to select the former Alabama Crimson Tide star signal-caller.

Not long after he was selected by the Panthers, Bryce Young revealed just when exactly he knew for sure that he was going to be taken off the board by Carolina — and it’s not via a tweet from Shams Charania.

“I knew when I saw that Charlotte area code on my phone” after Roger Goodell announced Panthers were on the clock,” Bryce Young said, per Joe Person of The Athletic.

It was always going to be either Bryce Young or CJ Stroud for the Panthers, and the team ultimately decided that the former was the one for them. Young should become the starter for the Panthers sooner than later. Carolina signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton last March and he is projected to be the starter by Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, but it shouldn’t be long before Young displaces him atop the quarterback pecking order on the team.

Bryce Young comes over to the Panthers with a skill set that was wowed NFL scouts and fans alike. There are some questions surrounding his size, but that obviously did not matter enough for the Panthers to stay away from him.

Bryce Young played three years with the Crimson Tide and collected 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdowns with 12 interceptions during his memorable stay in Tuscaloosa.