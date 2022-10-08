BTS Cookie Run Kingdom collab launches Global Riddle Challenge

The BTS Cookie Run Kingdom collab continues as Devsisters launches the game’s Global Riddle Challenge collab event.

Devsisters announced that the Global Riddle Challenge has just started today. They invite fans of both BTS and Cookie Run Kingdom to join this event. This is the biggest online and offline event of the BTS Cookie Run Kingdom collab “Braver Together.” This challenge tasks players to guess keywords given emoji hints found in Cookie Run Kingdom social media channels and keywords hidden on billboards in cities worldwide, including South Korea, the United States, Japan, Brazil, Thailand, and Canada. Truly a momentous online and offline hybrid event.

An example of these hint media include this video and this video, both clips come from Cookie Run Kingdom’s YouTube channel.

The challenge will begin with a message from BTS during the production of “The Tales of BANGTAN Kingdom.” Fans must find the correct locations based on a series of emojis in the places stated above. Then, fans worldwide must work together to find the locations of the billboards in the countries mentioned above. When all keywords are collected, a code for in-game rewards and an exclusive art book will be revealed.

Since the challenge’s launch, photos and hints have been rapidly spreading across social media with fans coming together worldwide. These riddles will be revealed one by one every day until October 12, Wednesday.

3D billboard ads at COEX in Seoul, Times Square in New York, and Shinjuku Cross Vision in Tokyo are also underway. Accompanied by GingerBrave, BTS Cookies will dance to BTS’ “Dynamite” to celebrate the collaboration.

More details about the BTS Cookie Run Kingdom collab can be found in our article about the collaboration event here and about the recent music video here, as well as in Cookie Run Kingdom’s official Twitter and official YouTube channels.