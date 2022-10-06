BTS Cookie Run Kingdom collab “Braver Together” music video released

Korean pop sensation BTS, in collaboration with Cookie Run Kingdom, has just released the music video Braver Together.

Mobile games developer Devsisters released the music video “Braver Together,” a video that shows what we can do when we work on things together. The video features the cookie versions of the Korean boy band BTS, along with the different voice actors who lent their voices for the cookie characters in the game. The game resonates with the BTS fandom due in part to the commitment Devsisters has made to diversity, inclusion, and self-love, which can be seen in the diversity of its cast, as well as in the diversity of its partnerships and collaborations.

“We wanted to celebrate Cookie Run: Kingdom and fan communities in a way that would honor them,” says Cookie Run Kingdom Co-director Eunji Lee. “We hope that when the update launches on October 13, both fandoms will be eager to explore the in-game event and discover all the surprises the collaboration has to offer.”

The music video “Braver Together” is inspired by Cookie Run’s core value of Bravery, and BTS’ core values of bringing fans together to accomplish great things. The collab brings BTS fans and Cookie Run fans together through shared values and provides a carefully curated and enjoyable experience for both fandoms.

As previously reported here in ClutchPoints Gaming, the collaboration will launch on October 13, 2022. The collaboration will see BTS members incarnated in their cookie form, complete with quests and missions specifically crafted for the collaboration. BTS fans will be able to explore the Cookie Run Kingdom game alongside their favorite BTS members in their cookie forms, which will be held in BTS-themed maps and complete with new stories that incorporate the band’s arrival in the game into the game’s lore. The game is currently available for fans to download on both Google Play and the Apple Store.