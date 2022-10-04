Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.

Bubby Brister was born in Alexandria, Louisiana. He attended Neville High School. In high school, Brister played football and baseball. With his talent in baseball, Brister was drafted in the 1981 Major League Baseball Draft by the Detroit Tigers. Although he played Minor League Baseball, Brister would never sign with the Tigers. Instead, he opted to play college football.

Initially, Brister studied at Tulane University. He eventually transferred to the University of Louisiana at Monroe which was then called Northeast Louisiana University.

After college, Brister was selected in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 67th overall pick in the third round. Brister’s rookie season was forgettable, appearing only in two games and registering 291 passing yards.

It was only Brister’s third season where he solidified his role as the Steelers’ starting quarterback. In 13 games, Brister tallied 2,634 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. After the season, the Steelers rewarded their starting quarterback with a lucrative deal. In his rookie deal that would have paid him only $187,000 in the final year, Brister instead agreed to sign a fresh three year contract worth $2.75 million. At that time, the deal was enough to make Brister the highest paid player in franchise history.

With a fresh new deal, Brister was more motivated than ever to perform for the Steelers. In the 1989 season alone, Brister accomplished several milestones. In a win over Detroit, Brister set the team record for most consecutive pass completions in a game. On top of that, Brister also set the team record for most consecutive passes without an interception at 178 during the 1989 season. A year later, Brister didn’t slow down as he registered career-highs in yards passing and touchdown passes with 2,725 and 20, respectively.

Unfortunately after 1992, Brister eventually left the Steelers. As a free agent, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one year deal, worth $945,000. He would later re-sign with the team for a slightly higher pay. In two seasons with the Eagles, Brister tallied 17 games with 10 starts, 2,412 yards passing, and 16 touchdown passes.

After playing for the Eagles, Brister had a brief stop in New York and played for the Jets. The former starting quarterback would eventually get released and sit out the 1996 season. It was only in 1997 before Brister made his way back into the NFL. He signed with the Denver Broncos after impressing in a try out. With the Broncos, Brister would go on to win two Super Bowl titles. In 1998, in lieu of John Elway’s injury, Brister thrived in a starting role. With Brister as a starter, the Broncos carved out an undefeated record. Moreover, Brister finished with a 59.5% passing rating, which was higher than Elway’s. With Brister’s fine play, the Broncos rewarded him with a two year deal, worth $1.45 million.

After winning two Super Bowl titles in three seasons with the Broncos, Brister parted ways with the franchise as a free agent. In 2000, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings on a one year deal worth $500,000 as a backup. In what would be his last season in the NFL, Brister tallied 82 passing yards. A year later, Brister signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one year contract, worth just as much as his previous NFL deal. Unfortunately, the quarterback was cut from the Chiefs’ roster before the season started which signaled Brister’s retirement. The two time Super Bowl champion accumulated 1,207 completed passes for 14,445 yards. He also registered 81 touchdowns and 78 interceptions in 15 years as a quarterback.

After hanging up his football sneakers, Brister would go on to become a television personality. He served as a sports analyst for Denver’s Fox Sports Net affiliate. Furthermore, Brister was also one of the hosts for the TV show, Louisiana Outdoor Adventures.

While Brister shined in the television screens and in the NFL, he also worked for various corporations. According to Steelers Now, in a catchup interview with Brister, the former quarterback worked in the oil and gas industry. Eventually, he transitioned into the pipeline industry and worked in Troy Construction. Based on reports, Brister was announced as the vice president of CECO Pipeline Services in 2020. CECO Pipeline Services is a pipeline contracting company.

Brister has carved out a respectable football career. Moreover, he has also successfully transitioned into life after football through the pipeline industry. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022?