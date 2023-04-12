The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to make further changes in the 2023 offseason. This is especially true considering the number of available roster spots. They can, of course, do so through the draft. Here we’ll look at which rookie prospects the Buccaneers will draft with each of their picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers surprised many by making significant moves in the offseason. This was despite facing serious salary-cap limitations. They signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year contract. This provided a veteran presence in the quarterback room and added competition for the starting role alongside Kyle Trask, the team’s second-round pick in 2021. Additionally, they acquired other players such as defensive lineman Greg Gaines, running back Chase Edmonds, and kicker Chase McLaughlin. They all fit within their salary limitations. Most notably, they were able to re-sign several key free agents. These included inside linebacker Lavonte David, cornerback Jamel Dean, and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson. This resulted in a competitive roster with few weaknesses. However, the team may look to improve their depth in various positions during the upcoming draft.

Let’s look at who the Buccaneers will choose in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

1st round 19th overall pick: QB Will Levis

The Buccaneers may want to consider trading up a few spots if Will Levis, the tall and mobile quarterback from Penn State, falls out of the top seven. However, if he’s still available at the 19th overall pick, it would be hard to pass up on his big arm and improved athleticism. This could fit well in an offense similar to the Seattle Seahawks under Dave Canales. With elite wideouts in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Levis could be a valuable addition to the team. This is especially with Baker Mayfield as a bridge.

Take note, though, that although Levis has elite arm strength, he has struggled with completing full-field progressions. Talent evaluators will need to determine whether these issues are fixable or related to factors such as a weak supporting cast or injury. Nonetheless, he is an intelligent player who has the potential to be really good.

🚨UPDATE: Kentucky superstar quarterback Will Levis has Top-30 Visits with the Tennessee #Titans today, and plans to have visits with the Atlanta #Falcons and Tampa Bay #Buccaneers, source says.#NFL General Managers on Levis: “Levis is the most talented QB of this class, and… pic.twitter.com/ar3c018l1x — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 11, 2023

2nd round 50th overall pick: OT Darnell Wright

In the second round with the 50th overall pick, the Buccaneers could address their need for a new marquee offensive lineman by selecting Darnell Wright. Wright has shown improvement from 2021 to 2022 and has great athleticism for his size. This allows him to play on either side of the line depending on where the team wants to place him. Although he needs to work on his balance and lateral quickness, Wright has a strong upper body and a relentless attitude to finish plays. He could be an immediate impact type of player.

3rd round 82nd overall pick: G Andrew Vorhees

In the third round, the Buccaneers could add Andrew Vorhees to their roster. He is a lineman with good size and a strong upper body that can handle contact. He is effective in the run game, driving his feet on contact and sealing run lanes. Vorhees would be a great addition to the o-line, too.

5th round 153rd overall pick: S Marte Mapu

Marte Mapu is a tall and hybrid prospect who can play either safety or linebacker. He could be a good fit for the team in the fifth round. He has good stop-start speed and can quickly close gaps. If he joins the Bucs, Mapu could continue improving his overall strength to convert speed to power.

5th round 175th overall pick: RB Israel Abanikanda

Israel Abanikanda should be the Buccaneers’ 175th overall pick in the fifth round. He has a versatile skill set that makes him suitable for various offensive schemes as a runner. He is comfortable working between the tackles with inside zone and gap schemes. Additionally, at under 21 years old, Abanikanda still has plenty of potential for growth. He has the athleticism of a dynamic NFL runner and the build of a workhorse, making him a productive starter who can contribute on all three downs.

6th round 181st overall pick: WR Antoine Green

Antoine Green is a wide receiver who has the potential to be a better player in the NFL than he was in college. He has good size and a well-proportioned frame with smooth athleticism. While he isn’t overly explosive or fast, he has plenty of outside experience and handles press coverage well. Green also has sure hands, good speed, and plus contact balance. Overall, his game is solid with no significant weaknesses. He’s a low-key awesome pick here.

6th round 196th overall pick: CB Mekhi Garner

Mekhi Garner is a hyper-aware cornerback with decent explosiveness and length. He performs best in specific roles/schemes, such as press bail or zone. He plays underneath and inside the routes well, has enough explosion to close on the ball when needed, and excels in quarters due to his long strides and length. While his speed is a concern, Garner has good tackling reliability and the size, athleticism, and ball skills to be a quality boundary corner in the right role.

7th round 230th overall pick: EDGE Tavius Robinson

Tavius Robinson is a tall, long defensive end with active hands and a non-stop motor. He has impressive bull rushes, an inside move, and an outside speed rush that threatens slower offensive tackles. However, his pass-rush ability is further ahead of his run-stopping. Also, he’s an older prospect who can add weight to his frame.

7th round 252nd overall pick: EDGE Robert Beal Jr.

Robert Beal Jr. is an athletic edge rusher with long limbs and advancing rush ability. He battles against the run and will jolt offensive tackles at the point of attack. Beal is a day 3 sleeper type with the potential to be quite good due to his burst and length.