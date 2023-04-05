Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially moving on from Tom Brady and into a new quarterback situation that has yet to be determined. They signed Baker Mayfield and will have him and Kyle Trask compete for the starting job. It seems like Mayfield will start out with the upper hand against the less experienced QB. Todd Bowles seems to be fully on board with the former top overall draft pick.

Last season was a rough one for Mayfield, as he failed to establish himself with the Carolina Panthers and enjoyed a few impressive wins with the Los Angeles Rams in Matthew Staffords’ absence. Bowles pointed to the intensity and leadership Mayfield brings as reasons why he will benefit the Buccaneers, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

“You liked his moxie,” Bowles said, via ESPN. “You liked his leadership skills. You liked the way he could get out and throw on the run some…Guys naturally gravitate towards [Mayfield]. He has an excitement he brings toward the game. And he’s hungry.”

Mayfield’s moxie has never been in question. The passion he brings has made him well-liked among many of his NFL teammates. But his abilities as a quarterback have been less than ideal over the past few seasons. While he could still stick arond as a backup, this opportunity with Tampa Bay is huge for him.

The Buccaneers present Mayfield with the chance to bounce back. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin headline a very respectable supporting cast that could get the Bucs atop the NFC South.