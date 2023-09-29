The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter Week 4 smarting from their first loss of the 2023 NFL season. In Week 3, they hosted the Philadelphia Eagles and extended their win streak to three. The Buccaneers' loss last week exposed some of their inherent weaknesses. Their run defense allowed the Eagles to amass 201 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Bucs' own run game was practically non-existent. Now, they'll get a chance to return to their winning ways against the New Orleans Saints. As the Buccaneers prepare to face the Saints, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers suffered a 25-11 loss to the Eagles in Week 3. This defeat snapped a four-game winning streak against the Eagles for the Buccaneers and dropped the home team to a 2-1 record for the season. The Eagles, on the other hand, improved to 3-0 and joined the San Francisco 49ers as the only remaining undefeated teams in the conference. The game was characterized by the Eagles' strong offensive performance. Running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 130 yards on 16 carries, and quarterback Jalen Hurts threw one touchdown pass. He also ran for another score as part of a 201-yard rushing effort. The Buccaneers' defense, which was already dealing with several key injuries, struggled to contain the Eagles' offense.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.

1. Baker Mayfield's Struggles Continue

Baker Mayfield had a challenging outing in the Buccaneers' recent loss to the Eagles. He completed 15 of 25 passes, accumulating 146 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Mayfield also rushed for two yards and had a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay. This game proved to be a tougher test for him compared to his first two starts for the Buccaneers. He faced two sacks and committed his first turnover of the season. Sure, he did connect with his favorite target, Mike Evans, for a touchdown. However, no other receiver managed more than three receptions or 32 yards. Mayfield's average yards per attempt were a modest 5.8, and he faces an uphill battle to rebound in Week 4 when facing the formidable Saints defense.

Expecting a rebound in Week 4 against New Orleans seems unlikely, given that the Saints defense has been stingy to opposing quarterbacks this season. Additionally, Evans has a history of struggling against Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore. This may make it even more challenging for Mayfield if Evans is neutralized.

2. Mike Evans Set for a Solid Game

While we did mention that Evans might struggle in this game, we actually feel he will do pretty well. In the Buccaneers' Week 3 loss, he caught five of the ten targets thrown his way, accumulating 60 yards and securing a touchdown. Evans maintained his customary position as the Buccaneers' leader in receptions, receiving yards, and targets. He was also the recipient of Mayfield's sole touchdown pass of the night, a one-yard slant in the early fourth quarter. Despite lower catch and yardage totals on Monday night, Evans has clearly been Mayfield's preferred target throughout the first three games. Next, he faces Lattimore, his long-standing rival, and the formidable Saints defense in a Week 4 divisional matchup.

Though Evans has had a relatively quiet start to the season, with only 10 catches for 118 yards and one touchdown, we anticipate a breakout performance against the Saints. He should put up at least one touchdown reception and over 100 receiving yards.

3. Rachaad White's Struggles Continue

Rachaad White carried the ball 14 times, gaining 38 yards against the Eagles. He also caught all three targets for 24 yards but lost a fumble and was tackled for a safety. White faced significant challenges on the ground against the Eagles defense, which entered the game allowing the fewest rushing yards per game. His contributions as a receiver partially offset his struggles on the ground. In two of his first three games, White has averaged fewer than 3.0 yards per carry, running behind an improvised offensive line. Unfortunately, his prospects don't look much brighter for Week 4. Take note that he faces the formidable Saints defense in what promises to be a challenging road matchup.

White has had an inconsistent season thus far. A standout performance in Week 2 against Chicago has been sandwiched between disappointing outings against Minnesota and Philadelphia. His Week 4 matchup against New Orleans is likely to yield another unsatisfactory result, considering the Saints have yet to allow a rushing touchdown this season. And that's even against strong running backs like Derrick Henry, Miles Sanders, and AJ Dillon. White will likely not surpass 50 rushing yards in this game.

4. Buccaneers Poised for a Rebound

Yes, the Buccaneers are still hurting from their Week 3 loss. Their offense may struggle as well. Despite that, the Bucs have a shot to win here. That's because there's a significant question about the status of Derek Carr. Recall that Carr left Sunday's game against the Packers with a shoulder injury and was taken to a local hospital, where it is believed he suffered an AC joint sprain. If Carr is unavailable for Week 4, it would likely result in Jameis Winston stepping in as the Saints' starter. If that happens, we are confident the Bucs can turn the tables on New Orleans. It's also worth noting that the Buccaneers swept the season series against the Saints last year.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Buccaneers are looking to bounce back from their Week 3 loss and secure a win against the Saints in Week 4. With a breakout game from Mike Evans and Derek Carr's injury, the Buccaneers may just come out on top and secure a much-needed victory.