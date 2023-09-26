The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out all the stops in hopes of catching up to the Philadelphia Eagles in Florida on Monday night. The Eagles jumped out to a big lead only to watch Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Todd Bowles' team score early in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers star Evans had an awesome tribute to the King himself LeBron James prior to the game. Mayfield's impressive passing streak to start the 2023 NFL season came to an abrupt end against a fired up Eagles defense.

Evans made perhaps the most insane, stone-cold play of the day against the Eagles as he streaked across the middle awaiting a pass from Mayfield. He skied for a one-handed catch while seeming to hover on the back of a Philadelphia defender, miraculously hanging on to both the ball and his health while recording a huge play that had Buccaneers fans in disbelief on Monday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mike Evans goes UP for an incredible one-handed catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/OGpsVUv1az — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

“Mike Evans is so, so good,” one fan said in response to the incredible catch as the game action unfolded on ESPN Monday Night Football.

Mayfield capped off the drive with a short touchdown pass to the longtime Buccaneers receiver. A two-point conversion made it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter as Tampa Bay fans did their best to will on the 2021 Super Bowl champion franchise.

Philadelphia ended up winning by a final score of 25-11 as quarterback Jalen Hurts passed for 277 yards in Tampa.

D'Andre Swift paced the Eagles with 130 yards rushing while Rachaad White led the Buccaneers with just 38 yards rushing.

The Buccaneers' Evans had 60 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bucs on the receiving front as the team did its best to fight back late in Week 3 action.