Tom Brady made his retirement announcement on his own terms – with no leak to the media this time – which likely meant keeping most everyone out of the loop on where his head was. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have very well have been surprised to see the news as anyone else.

The Buccaneers released a statement honoring their starting quarterback over the last three seasons, one who brought them a Super Bowl win nobody would have expected in the years preceding it.

“Tom’s impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay. He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history. Tom’s impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career.

We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors.”

Bucs respond to Tom Brady’s retirement. https://t.co/34K2dR3hTY — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 1, 2023

The Buccaneers have a lot to be grateful for from Tom Brady’s three-year stint with the team. They also deserve credit for making the win-now moves necessary to tailor the roster around him in order to garner the success that they had.

Tom Brady will mostly be remembered for his two decades with the New England Patriots, but his stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has become an integral part of his GOAT resume.