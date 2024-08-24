The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2024 NFL season without a pair of their offensive weapons. Ahead of their season opener against the Washington Commanders, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles revealed that wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and running back Chase Edmonds will likely start the season on the injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that WR Rakim Jarrett and RB Chase Edmonds will likely start the season on IR,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Both players are dealing with undisclosed injuries. Edmonds, who's been ruled out since the start of training camp, has a lingering injury that many hoped would be resolved by Week 1 of the regular season. He signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal to stay in Tampa Bay over the offseason.

Jarrett, on the other hand, suffered his undisclosed injury this month and has been inactive since the Buccaneers 17-14 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener. He secured two catches for 35 yards. The second-year receiver appeared in 10 regular-season games as a rookie last season, finishing the year with four receptions for 60 receiving yards.

Buccaneers beat Dolphins 24-14 in preseason finale

The Buccaneers improved to 1-2 in the preseason on Friday night, beating the Miami Dolphins 24-14 in their final preseason contest. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield completed the game's opening drive, leading the offensive on a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Setting up Rachaad White's four-yard touchdown was a 28-yard completion to rookie Jalen McMillan, as Mayfield set the tone early for Tampa Bay's passing game in this one.

The Buccaneers defense matched the offense's hot start to the game by forcing the Dolphins to go three-and-out on their first possession. After the game, Bowles made it clear that he liked what he saw from his team.

“It's good they were ready to play,” Bowles said, per the Associated Press. “They wanted to play longer, but I had seen enough.”

Bucs backup quarterback Kyle Trask came on in relief of Mayfield, completing 17 of his 24 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Bucky Irving ran for 26 yards on six carries, and wide receiver Cody Thompson hauled in seven passes for 45 yards.

“Our guys were locked in, exactly what the coach asked of them,” Mayfield said, per the Associated Press. “We need to be efficient and start fast, not wait to get hit in the mouth and then figure things out.”

Mayfield, coming off of his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023, signed a three-year, $100 million contract with the Bucs this offseason. It was a hefty raise for the 29-year-old quarterback who was coming off of a one-year, $4 million deal after guiding Tampa Bay to its third consecutive NFC South title.