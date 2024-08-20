This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tall task on their hands in replacing former offensive coordinator Dave Canales. Canales helped lead a resurgent Buccaneers offensive attack last season with quarterback Baker Mayfield but left to take the Carolina Panthers head coaching job, opening the door for the team to hire former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator.

It just so happens that Mayfield has experience working with Coen dating back to his days as a member of the Rams in 2022-23, and recently, Mayfield spoke on that partnership and why he is so excited about what the Buccaneers can do this season, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

“He has given me all of the answers to possibly have — getting up there and making the right checks,” Mayfield said. ”To be able to process that information really quickly is what he harps on in the QB room, of getting us into a good position, ‘If it doesn’t look right, get out of it. You have the power to do so. I’m teaching you guys that. Go out and do it and put us in a good position to have success.’”

Mayfield also broke down why he feels that the Buccaneers' offense will be so versatile this season.

“I think with us improving the running game and bringing the pieces back that we have at receiver, and then adding a few pieces, as well, just in the skill group department… I think versatility is going to be our biggest weapon,” Mayfield said. “Lining up and having teams decide how they want to defend us. Our guys have to be able to react and adapt to that. We’re teaching the game right now and I think our guys are going to be able to handle that.”

Can the Buccaneers win another division title?

Last year, Tampa Bay surprised many by winning another NFC South division title and then knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Mayfield was rewarded for his efforts this offseason with a new three-year contract worth up to $100 million, and the Buccaneers brass is banking that the former Heisman trophy winner will be able to help Tampa Bay stay competitive in an NFC south race that is sure to heat up following offseason moves made by the Atlanta Falcons.

In any case, the Buccaneers' season is slated to begin on September 8 vs the Washington Commanders.