The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a thriller in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. The Buccaneers had a three-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation after just getting an interception. They were in field goal range, but from there, they lost yards on a run play, and then a penalty was called, which pushed them back. By the end of the drive, the Buccaneers had to punt, which gave the Falcons the opportunity to tie the game with a field goal and send it into overtime.

The Falcons received the ball, and they finished the game with a 45-yard touchdown. Buccaneers' fans were not happy with the way head coach Todd Bowles finished the game, and they let him hear about it on social media.

“Todd Bowles coached the worst 2 minutes of football I’ve ever seen. This should have been OVER with the Lavonte pick. F—–g unreal,” one user said.

“Worst loss in the Todd Bowles era. Inexcusable,” another user said.

“Todd Bowles might be my least favorite coach in football LMFAO legit only sends 8 rushers when he plays Philly,” another user said.

It's obvious that some fans are fed up with Bowles' decision-making, and it may take them a while to get over this loss.

Todd Bowles, Buccaneers' players react to loss vs. Falcons

After the game, Todd Bowles spoke to the media and put an emphasis on their tackling, which was one of the major factors that led to their loss.

“It wasn’t very good is all I can say,” Bowles said. “A lot of catch and run, five-yard catch and runs. We made these tackles against Detroit, [and] we missed them in this game.”

Adding on to the defenses' shortcomings, Bowles was asked about the Falcons being able to attack the middle of the field, and Bowles had a simple answer.

“Yeah, we were not where we were supposed to be,” Bowles said.

Baker Mayfield spoke after the game and felt like he left some plays on the field that could have won the Buccaneers the game. Mayfield finished with 180 passing yards and three touchdowns while completing 19 of his 24 passes.

“All I care about is wins,” Mayfield said. “We’ve gotta find a way to finish that out on offense.”

The Buccaneers will have a chance to leave this loss behind when they play another divisional opponent next week, the New Orleans Saints.