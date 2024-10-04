There are multiple things Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are probably replaying in their mind following their team's crushing 36-30 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. But Baker Mayfield is calling attention to one moment that they are probably not dwelling on too much.

The Pro Bowl quarterback is focusing on the missed deep pass he threw to former Oklahoma Sooners teammate Sterling Shepard near the end of the first quarter. Approximately one minute later, kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on a 53-yard field goal. If Mayfield linked up with Shepard, the drive could have ended with seven points instead of three.

“Maybe it shouldn't have even been an overtime situation,” a regretful No. 6 said postgame, per ESPN's Jenna Laine. While it is admirable of him to take accountability for the defeat, there were a myriad of reasons why Tampa Bay blew this NFC South showdown that had nothing to do with Mayfield's effort.

The defense struggled throughout the night to mount worthwhile resistance, especially on the Falcons' improbable game-tying drive at the end of regulation. Buccaneers head coach and highly respected defensive mind Todd Bowles did not have an answer for QB Kirk Cousins and Atlanta's wide receivers. Missed tackles and conservative coverage breathed new life into the Falcons, enough to give Younghoe Koo a 52-yard field goal attempt. He nailed it and sent the action into overtime.

Another defensive miscue enabled journeyman KhaDarel Hodge, who entered in place of the injured Drake London, to end the game with a 45-yard touchdown. It was a story-book ending for Atlanta, and a frustrating and easily avoidable loss for Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers must regroup

The defense alone did not squander a victory in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Rookie running back Bucky Irving committed a back-breaking fumble on the Falcons' 25-yard line late in the fourth quarter, preventing the Buccaneers from potentially closing out the game, or at least sinking a chip-shot field goal.

Baker Mayfield is not spreading the blame around, however. He is fully embracing his role as the team's leader and putting the onus on him to produce in key spots. Despite the self-criticism, the 29-year-old positioned the Bucs to win on the road and take sole possession of first place in the division. He completed 19-of-24 passes for 180 yards and three touchdowns (two to Mike Evans and one to Shepard).

Mayfield knows he has more to give, though, and is striving to bring the hammer down in crunch time going forward. Collectively, Tampa Bay has to tighten up in pivotal moments if it is going to extend its postseason streak to a franchise-record five straight seasons.

“All I care about is wins,” Mayfield said. “We’ve gotta find a way to finish that out on offense.” The Buccaneers (3-2) will look to play a cleaner brand of football when they travel to the Caesars Superdome for a Week 6 meeting with the New Orleans Saints (2-2) next Sunday.