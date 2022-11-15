Published November 15, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni

Antonio Brown’s fallout with Tom Brady is continuing after Brown posted a text message sent to him from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The text, which Brown posted on his Snapchat, shows a long message sent on May 10, 2021, from a contact with the name “TOM BRADY” that is trying to help Brown understand how his recent behavior was detrimental.

“You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you,” Brady allegedly wrote in the text message. “You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior. When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life…Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to the young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible.”

After Brown flamed out of the NFL and was accused of rape and sexual assault, Brady found him a spot for him on his team on two separate instances, including in 2020 when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl and with the New England Patriots during the time the accusations were reported.

Recently, Brown has been poking fun at Brady amid his divorce and a rocky Buccaneers season. It seems that after previously having a lot of respect for his former teammate, the two are not close anymore.

Aside from his social media shots at Tom Brady, Antonio Brown is continuing his pattern of problematic actions, such as exposing himself in a public pool and voicing his support for Kyrie Irving amid the Brooklyn Nets guard’s antisemitic behavior.